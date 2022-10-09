Rural ambulance service is not yet on life support, but it needs a heavy dose of medication to cure a system of confusing and unreliable funding as well as the typical labor shortages plaguing all industries.
A recent report and town hall meeting by the Center for Rural Policy showed rural ambulance services face challenges with funding and getting enough professionals to staff increasingly busy call schedules serving mostly rural and older populations that tend to have more medical needs.
If funding and labor challenges cannot be remedied, the result would likely be higher ambulance response times in rural areas, according to Adam Grant, ambulance director at United Hospital District in Blue Earth, who participated in the panel discussion.
He estimates response times might go to 20-30 minutes instead of five or 10 minutes. That could be the difference between life and death.
Funding for rural EMS is an odd mish-mash of sources, some coming from fees, insurance and of course Medicare and Medicaid, on which many rural residents rely. In the Blue Earth District, Grant estimates 80% of the 700-800 calls serviced each year are paid for by Medicare or Medicaid, but those payments don’t cover the cost of the calls or operating the ambulances.
The Rural Policy Center’s report likened funding for rural ambulances more to a transportation service than a health care service. That’s seems to be an outdated strategy considering ambulance crews mostly save lives first, then transport people to a hospital.
Labor shortages and difficulty finding ambulance crews are at historically high levels, according to the report. And then there are proximity issues for workers. In Lake Crystal, half of the 25-person ambulance crew lives out of town.
The solution to sustainable funding for rural ambulances must include stable funding sources like property taxes or a regionwide taxing district, much like how Region Nine Development Commission is funded. And it seems no health care provider is reimbursed fairly by Medicare or Medicaid.
If lawmakers can’t raise reimbursement rates, they should do something about the kind of services that qualify for reimbursement, making more ambulance services covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
America prides itself on providing access to affordable health care for all, whether they live in rural or urban areas. Maybe the influence of rural areas is dwindling as population dwindles, but they still deserve the health care and emergency care EMS provides.
