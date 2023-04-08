Thumbs up to end-of-life doulas being available to area residents to help them prepare for the inevitable.
As profiled in a front-page Free Press story April 1, the doulas help prepare for the end of life in a variety of ways. They can accompany their clients on doctor’s appointments to be another set of ears; they can address concerns about the stages of dying; they can be there for family members who are left behind. (To learn more about the program, see www.nicblucares.com.)
Retired Mankato West teacher Jane Schostag, diagnosed with cancer and now in hospice, is using a doula to help her deal with the end of her life. She said we use coaches for other stages of life, why not for the end of it? She said her relationship with her doula, Mary Beth Trembley, is like having a caring, informed friend willing to tackle death head-on.
Schostag’s openness about the process and decision to share it with the public is a gift to all of us.
The Finns are in
Thumbs up to Finland’s new status as an official member of NATO, the military alliance that yokes the United States to western Europe.
Finland, which clung to its status as a neutral throughout the Cold War, reversed that position swiftly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. So did Sweden, whose application for NATO membership has been unfortunately stalled.
The addition of Finland more than doubles the size of NATO’s border with Russia and makes a mockery of Vladimir Putin’s claim that the possibility of Ukraine joining the western alliance put NATO too close to Russia. The Finns repelled a Russian invasion before World War II and even as a neutral maintained an imposing military. Their new status makes NATO stronger than ever.
Joining NATO requires unanimous approval from the member nations. It is to be hoped that Turkey and Hungary, the two NATO countries that have stalled Sweden’s application, will reverse their stances soon.
Finishing the 4-lane
Thumbs up to the start of the final year of construction of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced crews will on Monday resume work on the 12.5 miles of former two-lane road.
It is the final and long awaited segment that will complete Highway 14 as a four-lane from Rochester to New Ulm.
To say the completion of a continuous four-lane took a long time is an understatement: Making the Rochester-to-New Ulm highway improvement was first talked about in the 1960s.
Through persistence and hard work by countless community members along the way, the dream of a much safer, more efficient highway will finally be realized this fall.
Punishing free speech
Thumbs down to the GOP-controlled Tennessee House for expelling two Democratic members who demonstrated for more gun control legislation in light of the recent killing of six innocent people, including three children, at a Nashville Christian school.
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both Black, where expelled while Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not. The three took to the stage in the Tennessee House leading chants for gun control with the public in the gallery.
That breaks the rules of the Tennessee House, but Jones said he thought breaking the rules was necessary given in the refusal of Republicans to consider gun control bills in light of the horrific shooting. He was standing up for his community, he said,=.
It’s rare for members of the House to be expelled, and it’s mostly used for gross misconduct, not because of political disagreements. The expulsion sets a bad precedent that political viewpoints will now be cause for removal.
