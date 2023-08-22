Why it matters Getting an energy audit of your home is an even better idea now that the Inflation Reduction Act reduces the cost to homeowners.
Getting an energy audit of your home has always been a good idea.
Now it’s an even better idea.
The Inflation Reduction Act included a number of energy efficiency programs including aid for getting energy audits.
Indivisible of St. Peter and the Greater Mankato area held an event recently encouraging people to take advantage of the program.
Xcel Energy and CenterPoint both contract with the Home Energy Squad for home energy audits for their customers. Customers will pay $125 for the audit, which identifies what improvements homeowners can make to save money on their electric and gas bills. (CenterPoint customers can call 612-372-4727 and Xcel customers can call 800-895-4999.)
There are various programs in the IRA that are estimated to save the average American up to $1,000 per year on energy costs.
The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit allows consumers to claim a credit for up to 30% of the cost of qualified energy efficiency improvements and expands the credit to cover home energy audits.
The Home Owner Managing Energy Savings Rebate Program provides rebates — discount deducted during purchase — for homeowners who retrofit with efficiency upgrades.
Even if you don’t get a professional energy audit there are ways to do your own mini home energy audit.
If you notice an especially drafty area of your home, inspect the area for leaks, which are especially common at junctures between walls and ceilings, at doors, by windows and at electrical outlets. If you locate a leak, you can seal it using weather stripping or caulk.
Take a look at the insulation in your attic, as well as possible sources of leaks around your heating and cooling equipment.
Switching out your lighting for more efficient options is a quick way to cut your electric bill.
You can also check the temperature of your water heater to adjust the maximum water temperature.
Being more energy efficient is becoming easier all the time as more government programs provide incentives and appliance manufacturers create more efficient products.
It’s not only a way to save money but helps in the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
