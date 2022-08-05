Few Americans will be surprised that while they were paying through the nose at the pump, oil companies were reaping record profits.
We’ve come to accept this reality as part of the price for living in the land of the free and home of the brave.
While gasoline prices topped $5 per gallon in some places, Exxon Mobile booked $17.85 billion in profit in the second quarter alone. Chevron made $11.62 billion, a record. Stockholders with 1,000 shares of Exxon had a $4,200 gain in the quarter and Chevron stockholders gained about $6,000 for every 1,000 shares.
The continued drop in oil exports from Russia and the continued global supply disruption from the Russian invasion of Ukraine may keep prices relatively high for some time, although the recent drop in gas prices has provided some relief.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
As always, consumers can vote with their dollars, and many have adopted different energy consumption strategies since the pandemic. Many are not driving into work every day. Others forego typical long and distant vacations and stay close to home.
The unwillingness of domestic oil companies to ramp up production also creates longer term barriers to lowering prices.
It’s unfortunate that Republicans and some Democrats in Congress don’t appear interested in a gas tax holiday that, combined with state holidays, could lower gas prices almost 30 cents per gallon. A gas tax holiday would also provide insight into gas price gouging by examining whether oil companies actually lowered the price of fuel by the amount of the tax reduction.
American capitalism works best when consumers can make choices on how much gasoline to purchase rather than relying on Congress or the government to lower prices. But people who live in rural areas who must drive to get to work are unable to employ that strategy very easily.
Some in Congress also point to oil companies using excess profits to buy back their own stock and suggest the U.S. impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. Great Britain imposed a 25% tax on windfall profits in order to give relief checks to citizens suffering from inflation.
There are those who want to blame the government for high gas prices. If that were true, the oil companies would love big government.
So far, our strategy for this economic imbalance has been for politicians to use their bully pulpit to browbeat oil companies for price gouging. And the oil companies are laughing all the way to the bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.