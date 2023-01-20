Climate change is a risk for everyone. Insurance companies and the government face a growing number of huge disaster payouts from extreme weather events. Polluted air is a threat to human health and depleted water supplies threaten crops and food.
So the discussion about carbon markets — reducing carbon and getting paid to do so — offers hope and a solution. Farmers would be well positioned to take advantage of this new market. Tilling soil and other farming practices release carbon. So a reduction of tilling or adoption of other practices like planting cover crops would create a market for “carbon credits” that corporations or any other entity reducing their carbon footprint could purchase.
A forum at the Minnesota Ag Expo in Mankato this week explored the options for farmers to “invest” in carbon credits. The good news is, carbon trading is already happening, even though the business is at a very early stage.
Agoro Carbon Alliance, a group that brings together farmers and business in carbon credit trading, has already paid out $9 million in carbon trading revenue since June 2021.
But companies like Target, Amazon and General Mills have vowed to reduce their carbon footprint as part of their business plans. Consumers are demanding companies be environmentally conscious as a prerequisite to purchasing their products.
Big food companies like PepsiCo, Cargill and Walmart have collectively pledged to work to develop 70 million acres, about 18% of total U.S. farmland, operated with regenerative, carbon reducing techniques. They’re working with farmers on carbon trading and other cost sharing, risk reducing financial instruments to make this happen, according to a report in The New York Times.
Experts at the forum advised farmers to be careful when signing carbon credit contracts. Some companies will want to buy credits only on new environmentally sound practices farmers put in place and not something they’ve been doing for some time. Farmers should take care to note their obligations and assess the risk of not being able to meet those obligations.
Still, the idea of carbon trading and other partnerships with farmer to alleviate climate change is an exciting solution to removing the costs and risks associated of a deteriorating climate.
