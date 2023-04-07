From reusing wastewater to recycling food containers and from limiting de-icing chemicals to replacing energy draining lightbulbs, the city of Mankato has developed an impressive program of sustainability.
The program also has benefits of raising awareness of environmental practices that with some thought can actually save money instead of cost more money.
The City Council recently reviewed a report on all the things the city is doing to preserve the planet, combat global warming and halt climate change. About a year ago, the city passed a resolution noting that “that a climate crisis threatens our city, our region, our state, nation, humanity, and the world.” The effort called for state and federal leaders to take action to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The city and its staff are making great strides to help.
In water conservation, the city is using treated water from the sewage plant for cooling water for its power plant and for watering parkland and other property. It has hired a consultant to help it replace old lighting with energy efficient lighting in city buildings. City staff built 104 recycling bins to be placed at city parks and ballfields for beverage containers and other recyclables that were being thrown away.
Biogas at the sewage plant is also used in place of some natural gas. The city continues to be a center for plastic bag recycling at the Intergovernmental Center and organic recycling at the public works center.
The city is aiming to reduce water usage by adding options for refilling water bottles at drinking fountains and installing low water use toilets and faucets. It has subscribed to a solar energy service that allows renters to buy solar energy, and it has put solar panels on the public safety center.
Snowplows are now equipped to prevent release of salt on streets when conditions or weather don’t call for it. A leaf pickup service and street sweeping help keep pollutants out of the Minnesota River.
The city is reducing use of paper by taking building permits through an electronic system, thereby reducing paper use by about 60%.
But the community has also asked the city to expand these efforts. Proposals include building solar panels in city parking lots, banning plastic bags at retailers, requiring all recyclable or compostable food containers at the civic center and incentives for residents to buy solar or high efficiency appliances.
City Manager Susan Arntz asked the council to consider next steps so she can include them in the next city budget.
The city’s sustainability efforts are impressive, but there’s always more to do. Global warming and climate change are not going away. The time to act is always now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.