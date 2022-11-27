Think of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. Think of more affordable electric cars and numerous fast-charging stations around the state.
Think about putting more solar power in schools and expanding who can buy into community solar projects to lower energy costs.
These are some of the priorities of the recently elected leaders of the new DFL majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has also been a leader in environmental stewardship, with his clean cars initiative that calls for dealers to stock more electric vehicles.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, will have a major role as chair of the Senate energy committee. Frentz told the Star Tribune that with the previous GOP control of the Senate there were no substantive discussions on how climate change will affect our children and grandchildren.
And that’s a discussion that has been far too long quashed by partisan politics.
The public tide is turning. Consumers, businesses and governments realize the devastating costs of climate change, with billions of dollars in destruction from more frequently powerful storms even as persistent droughts threaten our food supply.
Climate change impacts urbanization in the developing world, bringing animals in closer proximity to humans, thus fueling zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19.
Even auto manufacturers are embracing electric vehicles, seeing demand quickly developing. And major businesses are striving to be carbon free in the next decade, with some already reaching that point.
Democrats also plan to provide matching funds to the incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act for carbon reducing technologies. But Democrats also vow to invest in existing programs, liked heating assistance and weatherization grants, that can help us make more efficient use of the energy we have.
There will be pushback against the DFL agenda not only from Republicans but from major energy providers like Xcel, which has set 2050 — 10 years later than the DFL plan — for carbon free electricity.
With thin majorities in the House and Senate, these initiatives will not likely be a slam dunk for Democrats. But an aggressive push against the devastating economic and human impact of climate change will get us to where we need to be faster. Let’s hope it’s in time to save the planet.
