Why it matters: The signs of environmental degradation call for urgent action by governing bodies.
With the city of Mankato and the Greater Mankato area leading in many civically minded and good government policies, residents may have been a little surprised to hear the city is behind on planning for climate change.
The Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council urged the Mankato City Council at a recent meeting to adopt a climate change action plan and begin putting in place policies that will reduce greenhouse gases and make other investments in green energy. The good news is that councilmembers agreed it was time to take action. The challenge will be finding ways to pay for changes to city policies and infrastructure and finding staff to prepare the plan.
From a local accountant to a former Blue Earth County Commissioner and environmental advocate; from a climate scientist to an economic development planner, the council heard a strong argument for not only adopting better environmental policies, but also, in some respects, catching up to smaller cities like Albert Lea, which has completed a climate change plan and have already lured a green energy employer who will build components of electric vehicle charging stations.
The group said Mankato should get more aggressive in adopting clean energy for its vehicle fleet and look for ways to use heat pumps for heating and cooling of city buildings. New construction should be built green. The city should develop an action plan sooner than later.
We agree and support much of what the Energy Council advocates.
Climate change shows its ugly face every day in the Canadian wildfires that are causing polluted air alerts on a daily basis. Already this summer, Minnesota has broken the record for the number of air alerts.
While changes to Mankato environmental policies may not stop Canadian wildfires, it’s important the city lead by example and be part of a growing global community that recognizes we all have to act together to make a difference. Every little bit helps.
City Manager Susan Arntz took the clear direction from the council to get going on an action plan, but she worried that it will require hiring more staff or consultants. That’s a worthwhile investment. With extra local government aid flowing to the city from the Legislature, there should be room in the budget of a city that is growing every year.
Suffering the impact of climate change creates huge costs. We can count the damages from every extreme weather event whether it be excessive flooding in Waseca overwhelming water systems or drought-ravaged crops in farm country. Doing nothing will cost more than doing something.
It’s time for Mankato to develop a robust climate change action plan and implement policies that make a difference. The health of our community and our planet depends on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.