Some may assume the far western reaches of the Minnesota River, amid prairie and far fewer people, remains in relatively good shape.
Unfortunately, the headwaters of the Minnesota, which starts at the Minnesota/South Dakota border, suffers many of the same water quality issues that afflict a majority of rivers, streams and lakes across the southern half of Minnesota.
The most recent Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report on the watershed making up the headwaters shows most of the water fails to meet key water quality standards.
Among stream segments tested, 22 of 25 are not supporting aquatic life and/or recreation. There is too much phosphorus, bacteria and sediment in the water.
And Lac qui Parle Lake — the large reservoir northwest of Montevideo — does not meet standards meant to protect fish and other aquatic life.
What happens at the far reaches of the river is important to all those living in the Mankato region and up to the Twin Cities. Most everything that flows from the headwaters ends up here. And protecting water quality anywhere in the state is important to all Minnesotans who pride themselves on quality natural resources.
Fortunately, there are many individuals, groups and government agencies that have long worked on improving water quality. Increasingly those efforts are focused on individual watersheds.
While some regulations and oversight need to look at the entire 335-mile stretch of Minnesota River and all of the millions of acres that feed into it, real progress will be made watershed by watershed.
Local property owners, recreation groups and local and state agencies are best equipped to know what their watershed needs. And they are the most motivated to put projects on the ground and carry them forward.
That doesn’t mean those locally focused efforts are easy. There remain understandable conflicts between different users of the rivers, be they farmers, recreationists, cities or others. And most efforts require ongoing funding from federal, state and local governments.
For many years there have been people getting together locally to discuss water quality problems, possible approaches and, most of all, working to get past disagreements they may have to achieve the goal of water quality that they all hope for.
There has been some progress on water quality in the Minnesota River but also many ongoing and new threats. Now, more than ever, local watersheds tackling those problems in a collaborative effort is important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.