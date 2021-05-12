We support efforts at the Minnesota Legislature to help farmers establish more cover crops as a way to stop runoff into Minnesota’s increasingly impaired waters, including the Minnesota River.
A bill authored by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, calls for the Legislature to allocate $5 million in funding to start a soil health initiative that would provide direct payments to farmers to plant cover crops.
Cover crops may be one of the easiest ways to slow runoff and prevent damaging nutrients from getting into the state’s waterways. The soil preservation plan can be part of the solution to answering the federal government’s mandate for stricter cleanup standards for the state’s impaired waters. If the standards are not met, the federal government can impose further sanctions for noncompliance.
A 2019 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report drew a significant but perhaps not shocking conclusion: Sediment in the Minnesota River and the Greater Blue Earth River must be reduced by 50 percent to meet environmental standards.
And much of that reduction must come from agriculture, as it makes up 80 percent of the land in the 10 million acre Minnesota River basin.
A state Department of Agriculture study last year of 20 Minnesota counties showed only 2% to 8% of farmland had been planted to cover crops. Lippert’s bill would set a goal of having half of Minnesota’s farmers use cover crops by 2030.
Cover crops also enrich the soil with nitrogen with the benefit of reducing costs. Cover crops act as a natural way to slow runoff and enhance absorption of even heavy rainfall.
The risks of using cover crops include possible soil disease and pests, but USDA experts suggest those risks can be managed by being vigilant and using the appropriate cover crop for the appropriate land type. The benefits of cover crops outweigh the risks.
Farmers say cover crops are difficult to manage in Minnesota because the short growing season makes it difficult to plant them in the fall. That sounds like a hurdle, not a roadblock.
And while farmers are often willing to look at ways to protect soil and reduce runoff, the barriers have been financial and technical.
Lippert’s bill aims to solve some of those problems. And it appears to have broad support. It passed two DFL committees earlier this year and is part of a broad environmental bill that will need to be reconciled with the Republican Senate bill.
The Lippert bill has support from the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Nature Conservancy, state agency leaders, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and farmers.
We urge the Legislature to pass this funding, which is relatively small when it comes to the entire state budget of $52 billion.
And we encourage farmers to work with their soil conservation districts to plant cover crops. These are simple and relatively inexpensive steps to improve river water quality.
