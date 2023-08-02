Why it matters: A partnership of citizens and government is making progress on farm runoff and water quality.
Water and land are two assets valuable to the Mankato area economy and quality of life, and projects to manage water and land to preserve the environment are a good investment.
State funding and citizen involvement have been instrumental in developing a plan to keep more runoff on the land longer in Le Sueur County, thereby slowing damaging erosion and pollution run off into area lakes. The Le Sueur County Water and Soil Conservation District has taken the lead on the project and leaders say it is one of the most significant projects for the Le Sueur River watershed.
Some 80 acres near the shore of Lake Washington have been put into the conservation reserve program but also have been part of a water retention, wetland restoration project that has proven results to keep water going into Lake Washington cleaner and with less sediment. Blue Earth County is working on two similar projects near county ditches.
These projects are relatively cheap when it comes to overall government funding and offer more bang for the buck. The Legislature approved $17 million for such projects recently. We’d like to see funding doubled and tripled as there appears to be adequate demand to do these projects.
Climate change has brought heavier, more frequent rainfall, making these kind of projects more important than ever. In 2014 the cities of Waterville and Elysian flooded and at that point the Le Sueur water conservation district implemented a One Watershed, One Plan that focuses on preventing flooding downstream by doing water storage upstream, according to Le Sueur County Soil and Water Conservation District manager Mike Schultz.
Most of the projects require matching contributions from landowners, or in some cases, members of lake associations, as they have a stake and financial interest in clean water.
The projects don’t always come without opposition. Farm groups and conservation groups have long disagreed about methods for controlling runoff. Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, a farmer who has worked on projects like this for years, makes a good point that everyone has to be willing to compromise and see the other points of view.
But it’s nonetheless encouraging to see more and more water retention projects popping up and various interest groups getting together to improve water quality. We urge county soil officers, farmers and conservation groups to continue to work together to clean up water and control runoff.
Water and land are two valuable assets we cannot afford to squander.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.