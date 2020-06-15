The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted normalcy on multiple levels and will continue to do so in many ways. No doubt that means some requests to loosen environmental regulations had to be temporarily warranted, such as when thousands of animal carcasses had to be efficiently disposed of when Midwest meatpacking plants were shut down as workers tested positive for the virus.
With the undoing of so many environmental protections during this administration, there’s not much solace in knowing the Environmental Protection Agency has loosened up requirements even more so during the pandemic. The broad rollback allows companies to fail to meet certain air and water pollution limits. To make matters even more slippery, the federal government is not keeping track of requests for regulatory leniency during the pandemic. It has left it up to states to do that in a hodgepodge manner.
We are lucky to live in Minnesota where transparency is valued. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has the authority to enforce federal laws and issued its own tighter policy on waivers during the pandemic. The MPCA lists all of that information on its website, including what was requested from each party, what was granted and where they are located in the state.
The EPA, however, has retained enforcement of emission standards for hazardous air pollutants in Minnesota under the Clean Air Act, the Star Tribune reported. That covers monitoring and tracking tons of pollution from entities around the state, such as power plants and petroleum refineries, and handling the chemical accident safety program.
With so much at stake for the health and safety of its residents, the state of Minnesota is right to sue the EPA for its relaxed enforcement during the pandemic, saying it puts the public at even greater risk. In its lawsuit, the state argues the EPA’s “blanket waiver” could tempt companies to stop reporting chemical spills or refrain from tracking emissions of hazardous air pollutants.
Giving so much leeway to polluters is a step in the wrong direction when public health is already in jeopardy. The last thing communities need is other threats to water and air when an aggressive virus that preys on human respiratory systems is a daily concern.
If companies, industries and cities are able to operate, then they need to adhere to practices that make their processes as safe as possible whenever possible.
Unnecessarily loosening up pollution regulations is a surefire way to add to an already serious health threat.
