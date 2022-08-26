The student loan relief plan announced by President Joe Biden Thursday is another action that benefits the middle class bringing some bit of equity to a system that often favored the wealthy.
The plan will cancel $10,000 of student debt for singles making $125,000 or less and families making $250,000 or less. Some 20 million Americans will have their debt entirely erased. For those in most need and with low incomes, another $10,000 may be canceled under the program. Some 43 million people have student debt averaging about $38,000.
The compounding nature of student debt left some students owing more today than they borrowed when they were in school. Experts say it will also help people of color in bigger ways as they often had debt $25,000 higher than their white counterparts.
The program will be good for the economy as those struggling to make student debt payments will be able to buy homes and start families or simply buy things they have long needed. University towns like Mankato will likely draw huge benefits from the policies as students can use the savings to buy and invest in things locally.
Many students who accumulated today’s debt went to college when tuition was skyrocketing and wages were stagnating, leaving them little choice but to go into debt to get ahead. And American business and innovation has benefitted from the most well-educated work force in the world.
Unfortunately, we have done little to freeze tuition or even lower the cost of getting post-secondary schooling, and one wonders how far this money could have gone lowering college costs for everyone.
Those who are gnashing their teeth on the plan citing excessive spending need a reality check into what other write-offs American capitalism has wrought and compare the numbers.
Writing off $10,000 for student borrowers would cost about $321 billion, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
That seems like a lot of money until we consider the Trump tax cuts of 2017 cost $1.9 trillion. Sold as a way for business to access capital to invest in production and add jobs, the tax cuts fell far short as businesses had been sitting on $2.3 trillion in capital and didn’t really need the tax cuts. They instead boosted dividends to investors.
And the tax cuts never paid for themselves, according to several studies.
The student loan write-off also pales in comparison to economic calamities like the 1980s savings and loan crisis, which in today’s dollars cost $370 billion, and the financial bailout of 2008, which cost $498 billion ($678 billion in today’s dollars).
Republicans predictably pulled out the same old excuses that this will cause inflation or is wasteful spending, but their silence was deafening when they were acquiescing to corporate giveaways.
The student debt forgiveness has been given lip service by many a president, but Biden finally put his money where his mouth is and fulfilled a campaign promise that will benefit the middle class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.