Why it matters: U.S. Supreme Court justices don’t seem concerned about clear conflicts of interest.
Two U.S. Supreme Court justices will likely escape any legal ramifications for their clear conflicts of interest, but they’re being punished in the court of public opinion and the court’s credibility is waning.
The nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica has now reported that Judge Samuel Alito flew in fancy jets of a Republican donor and went to an exotic Alaskan resort where $1,000 bottles of wine were served. He didn’t see a conflict when more than two dozen cases of the donor came before the court and never recused himself.
He didn’t disclose the 2008 trip and perks on his required financial interest form and rejected in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the wine cost $1,000 a bottle. At least one can argue about important details.
Earlier this year, ProPublic revealed similar conflicts by Judge Clarence Thomas who again with a big Republican donor took exotic trips on boats, sold property to the donor and the donor paid for some of his nephew’s tuition. Again, the judge denied culpability and said, as did Alito, he was not required to report such things on the disclosure forms.
Thomas also did not recuse himself from cases involving the donor’s business.
It turns out Supreme Court justices don’t have a written code of ethics they must follow, unlike other federal judges who are required to follow ethical and conflict of interest guidelines. But that’s not winning them any points from the public.
A 2022 poll on the confidence people have in the Supreme Court showed that just 18% have great confidence in the court, down from 36% the year before. But 36% have “hardly any” confidence in the court, up from 21%. Another 46% said they have only “some” confidence in the Supreme Court. The numbers are the worst in 50 years of the well-respected poll by the University of Chicago.
Clearly, large numbers of Americans, majorities, have little confidence in the Supreme Court. The latest ethical lapses certainly push those numbers further down.
The danger in the court’s low confidence rankings is a danger to American democracy. The Supreme Court has always been above politics and undue influence, allowing the law and the constitution to lead its decisions that for decades could be seen as nonpartisan.
That isn’t the case anymore. And Alito and Thomas can say all day how they didn’t violate laws and weren’t wrong to take the trips. But as justices know, “wrong” can be defined in the eye of the beholder. And the people don’t see it that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.