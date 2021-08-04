Minnesota is once again showing how it may very well be above average when it comes to the fallout from the pandemic on renters who couldn’t pay their rent and landlords who couldn’t collect it.
The expiration of the eviction moratorium at the federal level last weekend created a panic in some states as many renters found themselves months behind on rent with little protection.
But Minnesota renters and landlords could rest easy as a bipartisan bill passed by the Legislature this year offers a much smoother so called “off-ramp” to the eviction moratorium. The state law takes precedence over federal law.
The Minnesota law has its own timeline that allows those who qualify for the rent help program until June 2022 before being evicted. State and local governments have $672 million for rental assistance. Those who qualify through RentHelpMN.org can get help to pay back rent and three months future rent. Those who don’t qualify could be evicted starting Sept. 12.
Minnesotans have filed for $196 million in assistance already and $27 million has been distributed.
It has been estimated that 7 million U.S. households are behind on rent, according to a report by National Public Radio. Some 3.6 million people face eviction, according a Census report.
The federal moratorium, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the pandemic, was allowed to expire July 31 after the U.S. Supreme Court decided Congress would have to vote to extend it. While there have been calls to do so, no progress has been made. Late Thursday, the Biden administration said the CDC had found another provision in its legal authority to extend the federal eviction moratorium for 60 days to areas with growing COVID cases, but it was not clear if the Supreme Court would object.
We urge tenants and landlords to use allocated funds to work together to shore up their financial relationships in fair ways. The RentHelpMn funds should make that easier.
But Minnesota legislators deserve credit for their decisive action to assist Minnesota landlords and tenants who would now be dealing with financial chaos had Minnesota not established its own program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.