It’s a crime to bribe a foreign country to interfere in the U.S. election.
It became clear Tuesday that President Donald Trump engaged in such illegal activity with the help of his co-conspirators.
But Trump can’t be charged like a thug on the street. As president, he has immunity from criminal charges due to a longstanding Justice Department ruling. But he can be impeached by Congress if it interprets those crimes as high crimes and misdemeanors.
The facts are adding up for just such a charge.
Bill Taylor, a career diplomat and charge d’affairs and the Ukrainian ambassador, gave an opening statement to congressional investigative committees Tuesday that was remarkable in its clarity and candor.
Taylor took detailed notes and testified that Trump clearly told diplomats and others he would be withholding aid to Ukraine unless and until the country made a public announcement about a phony investigation into his major election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
And it’s clear the Ukrainians were well aware of the quid pro quo.
Taylor is a former ambassador and decorated Vietnam veteran who served both Republicans and Democrats. He is not an un-elected bureaucrat as described by a White House spokesperson.
Experts say this response from Trump and his people shows they know they are running out of defenses to impeachment. Trump’s advisers are telling him to prepare for impeachment.
Taylor’s testimony was damning and members of the committee fell silent as he detailed the obvious criminal activity of the White House.
Taylor took the Ukraine post after former Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch was removed from her post because she did not acquiesce to the Trump strategy to undermine diplomacy with the wacky antics of Rudy Guiliani.
To add drama to the proceedings, on Wednesday, a group of House Republicans not on the committees allowed to participate in the hearings, stormed a secure deposition room shouting uncontrollably. Democratic leaders of hearing noted GOP members of the committee were allowed to participate and ask questions of the witnesses.
The GOP members who overwhelmed security also had things like cellphones that are banned in such a hearing due to threats to national security. Democrats did not call security. They weren’t going to give the members the TV footage they were looking for.
The events of the last two days are historic for American democracy. A president clearly believes he is above the law. The other two co-equal branches of government have a duty to restrain and impeach if necessary.
More and more, the facts dictate it’s becoming necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.