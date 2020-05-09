Thumbs up to all those families and individuals who found it in their heart to adopt a new pet during a time when the scourge of the pandemic seems to be dominating life.
Animal shelters reported last week high demand for adopting pets, begining just before the pandemic hit and continuing through the stay-at-home mandates imposed to stop the spread of the virus.
Adopting a new pet can be a difficult decision as they come with plenty of needs. Dogs need to be walked and cats need someone to watch them sleep.
Both the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society and Mending Spirits Animal Rescue report almost all their pets have been adopted. But not to worry. Mending Spirits expects another shipment of dogs from Alabama soon.
Pet adopters are finding that having a pet in the household adds comfort of a new companion and, perhaps, diverts attention from the bad news.
Kindness to animals is a sign of a caring society.
Homeless and camping
Thumbs down to the tweet by state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, this week that compared being homeless to camping.
Eichorn callously asked why the homeless can sleep in tents in St. Paul while campgrounds up north remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seriously? He is trying to equate the experience of sleeping outside because you have no permanent residence to leisure camping where you temporarily choose to spend some time outdoors and then can return home to take a hot shower and cook a meal in your fully supplied kitchen?
“How is camping on the streets of St. Paul any safer then your family camping up North?” the tweet accompanying a video read. “Time to safely open up campgrounds in MN.”
The tweet was eventually deleted, but the lawmaker’s clumsy attempt to open up the Boundary Waters to overnight visitors succeeded to show how out of touch he is with the plight of some struggling Minnesotans. Even though he acknowledged it was unfortunate homeless people have to live in tents, the damage from his lack of sensitivity came shining through.
Ending child marriages
Thumbs up to the passage this week of legislation raising Minnesota’s marriage age to 18.
When Gov. Tim Walz signs the bill, Minnesota will join Delaware and New Jersey in completely banning marriage for minors. (Pennsylvania is also in the process of enacting a ban.) Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds in Minnesota can obtain a marriage license with permission from a legal parent or guardian and a judge. The new measure removes that option.
U.S. teens who marry before 18 complete less education and face higher rates of poverty, mental health and drug problems later in life, according to research. And advocates of such bans say underage girls are often coerced or forced into marriages they cannot easily escape.
There was a time when marriage at such young ages was relatively common; it may even have made sense decades ago. Today, when education is vital to one’s future, it doesn’t.
Bad landlords
Thumbs down to the landlords who are trying to force tenants out of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota’s attorney general is taking legal action against those landlords who are defying the governor’s executive order putting a hold on evictions during the crisis.
Even worse, some landlords are turning off tenants electricity or water to try to force them out, a violation of state law.
Fortunately, the number of bad actors is relatively small. The overwhelming number of landlords are working with their tenants and following the rules, even though they, like most business owners, are under financial stress themselves.
