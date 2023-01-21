Thumbs up to the reunification of a local family that was split for 10 years because of an unwieldy bureaucratic process.
Maryan Mohamed came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee who had been living in a camp in Uganda. The separation from her family there was supposed to be temporary. But she and her two daughters have been living in Mankato for years, trying to reassemble their family by bringing over husband/dad, Diriye, and the other two children, Abdifatah and Faiza, from Uganda.
On Wednesday their longtime dream came true as the splintered family became one at the Minneapolis airport.
All of that was possible because of the help of Pastor Dave Norman of Immigration Connection at Celebrate Church of Mankato. After Maryan Mohamed had spent years and thousands of dollars paying lawyers to help bring her family together, Norman dug through all of her paperwork and determined the holdup was that her husband needed to go to the consulate for an interview.
Once that happened, the flight was booked and Diriye, Abdifatah and Faiza arrived to the hugs and tears of joy from their estranged loved ones.
What a wonderful gift Norman provided, and what persistence and patience demonstrated by every member of that family.
No doubt the Mankato community will embrace the newcomers as their own and welcome them home.
Support for the arts
Thumbs up to those who bolster the Mankato arts scene by the donation and eventual renovation and management of the Emmy Frentz Arts Guild building into new space for local artists.
Developer Tony Frentz donated the building to the Mankato Area Foundation, which will coordinate its use and remodeling into space for local artists. The studio space for local artists has been tight and the Shared Spaces building, also part of which was donated by Frentz, was running out of room.
Once the arts guild building is renovated, it will have space for 15 offices and a small event stage for things such as poetry readings.
It’s great news for the Mankato areas scene and the community.
Journalists murdered
Thumbs down to the continued threat to journalists around the world.
The latest UNESCO 2021-2022 freedom of expression report noted the murder of 86 journalists last year, equaling one every four days, up from 55 killings in 2021.
The report shows the grave risks journalists face as they report on unrest, political corruption and crime around the world.
Half of those killed were off duty and targeted in their homes or in public places.
Beyond murders, journalists faced other violence, including kidnapping and arbitrary detention.
Latin America, the Caribbean, Mexico, Ukraine and Asia were the deadliest places for journalists.
USESCO urges authorities to do better at stopping and prosecuting the crimes, saying indifference is the biggest factor in creating a climate where journalists are targeted for doing their jobs.
A messy House
Thumbs down to some bizarre committee assignments coming out of the U.S. House’s Republican majority.
Among the lowlights:
• Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who prattles about the danger of “Jewish space lasers” and denies that the Pentagon was hit by a jetliner on 9/11, will be on the homeland security committee.
• Serial liar and accused con artist Rep. George Santos of New York will be placed on two panels, small business and science, space and technology.
• Some of the looniest members of the caucus will serve on the oversight committee, which intends to conduct a series of investigations of the Biden administration. The involvement of the likes of Greene, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Lauren Boebert of Colorado will do much to demonstrate the lack of seriousness in that undertaking.
These assignments can only be explained in the context of Kevin McCarthy’s tenuous grip on the speakership. They are the price he, and ultimately the chamber, must pay for his hunger for the title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.