Walmart and McDonalds and their customers have begun demanding to know how farmers raise their pigs with animal treatment and sustainability at the forefront.
And farmers are listening. That’s good news.
To their credit, farmers are making strides to show and quantify their practices. That’s the message from the National Pork Board at its annual meeting in Mankato this week. Many farmers have been using sustainable practices for years, but have not done a good job of letting consumers know.
Sara Crawford, vice president of sustainability for the National Pork Board, said in a seminar this week consumers may be farther away from where their food is produced but are even more interested in where it comes from and how it is produced. To that end, the national group has put together a program called WeCare that allows farmers to track their progress in sustainability and production practices and compare those to other farmers across the country.
While the group has had ethical production guidelines for 20 years, it has over the last two years developed a program that will focus on special goals and measurement in areas of environment, animal well-being, food safety, employee well-being, community and safeguarding public health.
Farmers can even measure their carbon footprint.
The accumulated data can then be used when pork groups are talking to big buyers like grocery store chains or restaurants to show efforts they’ve made in sustainability and other benchmarks.
The desire of consumers to consider sustainability is on the rise.
A report from Dairy Farmers of America notes the biggest group of food consumers in the U.S. — millennials at 72 million — choose what to eat based partly on how it was made and how the producers treat the environment and their communities.
So the new pork initiative comes at the right time and will help sustain the market share for pork. But it will also be good for farmers, who can now evaluate their operations against their peers in ways that can only be good for business.
In the end, food production can be a win-win situation with consumer demand met with food from sustainable farming practices while keeping the free market intact without government mandates.
