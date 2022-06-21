In 2009 the Food and Drug Administration made a significant move and banned the sale of flavored cigarettes. Getting rid of tobacco that had candy, fruit and other tastes helped dramatically reduce teen smoking.
A couple of decades ago, close to a quarter of teens smoked; now teen smoking is around 6%.
Unfortunately, the FDA didn’t go far enough — they continued to allow the sale and purchase of menthol cigarettes.
In response some cities around the country approved their own menthol bans. A few years ago, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Falcon Heights were among the first cities in the country to approve bans on the sale of menthol tobacco.
While symbolic, city bans are not effective. People will simply drive somewhere else to get the menthol flavored smokes they want.
Now, more than a decade later, the FDA is correcting its earlier oversight. The agency is finalizing a proposed ban on menthol tobacco products, which are the most popular cigarettes and cigars sold today.
Menthol takes the edge off the sharper bite of tobacco, which makes it easier for kids and adults to start smoking.
While denying it, tobacco companies have always targeted kids — they know that getting teens hooked on nicotine would provide a long-term stream of profits. Tobacco companies also have targeted Blacks and menthol has been a big benefit in big tobacco’s efforts. A large majority of Black smokers — 85% — use menthol products, while less than one-third of white smokers do.
The coming ban on menthol will save lives. A 2011 modeling study by a public health group assumed 30% of menthol smokers would quit smoking and 30% of those who would have initiated as menthol smokers would not start smoking. The result, by 2050, would be more than 633,000 fewer deaths.
And, of course, fewer smokers mean a lot less spending on health care.
Banning menthol cigarettes is long overdue. It’s good public health policy and will make a step toward addressing health care disparities affecting minority communities.
