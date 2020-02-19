One of the genuine strengths of this nation’s economic system is that we have managed over the past century-plus to insulate monetary and banking policy from the political winds.
The president appoints the members of the Federal Reserve board of governors, and the Senate confirms them, but they serve fixed terms and are not readily removed.
President Donald Trump sees the Fed’s independence from the White House — more specifically, its independence from his White House — as a bug, not a feature. He has complained publicly about Jerome Powell virtually since Trump installed him as the Fed’s chairman, because Powell hasn’t bowed to Trump’s frequent complaints that interest rates are too high.
Two Trump nominees to the Fed await Senate action. One, Christopher Walker, is a conventional choice for the Fed and is expected to be confirmed easily. The other is a much dicier choice and should be rejected.
Judy Shelton has called for a return to the gold standard. She has questioned the value of the Fed’s independence. And she has mimicked Trump’s denunciation of low interest rates during the Great Recession while championing cheap money during this far more robust economy.
Making this choice worse is that Shelton is viewed by the market as a potential successor to Powell should Trump win re-election.
At least three Republican members of the Senate banking committee have signaled unease with her nomination, and that’s more than enough to sink it if they stand firm. Her appearance last week before that panel, in which she contended that she would add “intellectual diversity” to the board, did nothing to sway them.
If her nomination fails — and it should — it would mark the fifth time that a Trump nomination to the Fed has failed. That unique failure rate is born of this president’s unfortunate attraction to crackpot economics.
