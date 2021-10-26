The first case of chronic wasting disease in the United States was detected in a mule deer at a wildlife research facility in Colorado in the late 1960s. In 2010, the first case was found in Minnesota in a wild whitetail.
The highly contagious and always fatal neurological disease that causes degeneration in the brain of an infected animal has now been detected in wild and/or captive animals across 26 states.
The approach to combating the disease in Minnesota has been a mixed bag.
There are 259 deer farms in the state and CWD has been a problem on many of them.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources used to provide oversight of deer farms, but those duties were turned over to the Board of Animal Health. A few years ago, the Legislative Auditor’s Office issued a report that said the Board of Animal Health was too lenient on deer farm owners.
Gov. Tim Walz proposed returning oversight to the DNR, but the Legislature instead had both agencies share responsibilities for monitoring deer farms — a move that critics say has simply muddled oversight.
Last week a bill was introduced in Congress that would help address the growing challenge of chronic wasting disease in wild and captive deer herds across the country.
The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act, authored by Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Glenn Thompson, R-Penn., would authorize $70 million annually for CWD programs from 2022-28, with $35 million slated for research and $35 million for management.
An infusion of money across states would certainly help in better management and in improving research into tracking and slowing CWD.
But Minnesota leaders will still need to find a more focused approach to managing the problem, particularly on deer farms. Many argue deer farms should be banned, with owners compensated for their expenses. It’s an idea that needs to be more seriously debated, along with the best ways to contain the disease in wild deer.
The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership has deemed CWD the No. 1 threat to the future of deer hunting. Passing the federal legislation, which has bipartisan support, is a necessary step. But the Minnesota Legislature also needs to do better in addressing the threat than it has so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.