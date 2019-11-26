Since the recent farm bill legalized the growing of industrial hemp, farmers have had a new, potentially profitable alternative. And the ramped up production of CBD oil and other potential hemp products could become a strong economic engine for the state.
This year, 333 Minnesota farmers, each requiring licensing and undergoing criminal background checks, planted 8,000 acres of hemp. It’s a small number of acres compared to the millions in corn and soybeans, but the potential is obvious.
That’s why it’s disheartening that federal regulations haven’t caught up with the hemp industry, threatening to slow the growth of industrial hemp and putting processors at risk of running afoul of the law.
Minnesota has experience in hemp production, with the state Department of Ag running a pilot program for hemp for several years.
Now, the U.S. Department of Ag is responsible for writing the regulations for hemp growing. Their interim rules, posted recently, raise several concerns for growers and are often more restrictive and complex than the way the state has regulated the industry.
One rule is on how and when hemp crops on farms are tested for THC, the chemical that causes a high in marijuana. Industrial hemp can’t contain more than 0.3% THC; if it does, it must be destroyed. The new USDA rules say the state must test all hemp plants within 15 days from the time they are harvested, while the state has in the past allowed a 30-day window.
State MDA officials say that short window for testing will be extremely difficult for them to make work. And hiring more inspectors will increase the inspection fees paid by growers.
The USDA rules also bar growers from planting hemp for five years if they have three instances of too-high THC. But some breeders test different varieties, often planting dozens of different seeds to try and get the best plants. That will invariably lead to some of those plants being too high in THC, or “hot,” potentially opening them up to being barred from growing.
For processors, there are a myriad of other federal issues that need to be worked out, including how the Drug Enforcement Administration and Food and Drug Administration regulate them. The EDA has been too heavy handed in continuing to compare industrial hemp with marijuana.
Even after hemp was legalized, some growers were being stopped as they crossed into other states. Law enforcement shouldn’t be interfering with interstate commerce of a farm product.
The USDA interim rules are in effect for two years, but they are taking public comment now and the agency can and should immediately change some of its more onerous requirements.
The USDA, which has little experience with hemp, would benefit from studying Minnesota’s oversight of the industry.
