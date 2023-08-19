Thumbs up to the continued local efforts to keep fentanyl awareness at the forefront.
From 12-3 p.m. Sunday at Mankato’s Ray Erlandson Park, a gathering is planned to highlight local support resources surrounding addiction of the dangerous drug.
The organizer is Nancy Sack, the grandmother of Travis Gustavson, the 21-year-old Mankato man who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021.
Sack and others have been hosting events and talking to media to try to spread the word about the problem, combat addiction stigma and get people help. It’s also an opportunity to remember those who are victims of the drug.
For more information on fentanyl and the national awareness day, go to www.facingfentanylnow.org.
Young activists
Thumbs up to the young environmental activists who won a historic court victory against the state of Montana.
The 16 plaintiffs, ages 5 to 22, filed suit arguing that increasing carbon dioxide emissions are driving hotter temperatures, decreased snowpack and more drought.
This week a district court judge ruled that the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits — which does not allow agencies to look at greenhouse gas emissions — is unconstitutional.
It is the first time a U.S. court has ruled against a government for violating a constitutional right based on climate change.
The state will appeal the decision, but however the case ultimately turns out, the message is clear: government has a duty to protect citizens from climate change.
Longtime leadership
Thumbs up to the contributions of Indigenous leader Ada Deer.
Born on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, she died Tuesday at age 88.
Deer is known for being a trailblazer. She was the first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She was the first member of the Menominee Tribe to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was the first Native American to obtain a master’s in social work from Columbia University. She was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame in 2019.
Deer was a fierce advocate for tribal sovereignty. She played a key role in reversing Termination Era policies of the 1950s that took away the Menominee people’s federal tribal recognition.
President Bill Clinton appointed Deer in 1993 as head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she helped strengthen federal protections and rights for hundreds of tribes.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Aug. 7, Deer’s 88th birthday, as Ada Deer Day in Wisconsin. It’s fitting that she received the recognition while she was still alive. She left her mark in so many ways.
The starvation weapon
Thumbs down to Russia’s current gambit in its genocidal invasion of Ukraine, in which it seeks to bring starvation to the impoverished in Africa and Asia.
Last month Moscow unilaterally canceled the U.N.-brokered agreement under which grain shipments were allowed to leave Ukrainian ports and travel the Black Sea.
Not only does Russia publicly menace shipping in Ukrainian and international waters, it has launched a series of destructive attacks, by drones and missiles, on grain depots and elevators.
On Wednesday the container ship Joseph Schulte, flying a Hong Kong flag and bearing agricultural products among its 30,000 tons of cargo, set sail from Odesa in defiance of Russia’s threats. Russia should let it, and other ships, pass unmolested — but, of course, Russia shouldn’t be waging war on its neighbor to begin with, much less trying to starve the needy thousands of miles from its misbegotten aggression.
