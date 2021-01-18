Today as we mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the importance of his work and that of other civil rights activists in the 1960s is as relevant as ever.
The struggle for racial justice continues and will as long as humankind assigns value by the color of people’s skin. The systems that uphold those unjust preferences are deeply entrenched in much of our society, including harsher treatment of Blacks by the criminal justice system, unfair housing laws, unequal voting access, less opportunity to attain quality education and health care — even different treatment at protests when speaking out against all those disparities.
All lives have value, but Black people have not been equally valued.
The frustration with a tradition of oppression became horrifically clear to Minnesotans and the nation after the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police who responded to a call about the passing of a counterfeit bill. His life was stolen for a suspected loss of $20.
Tragically his death followed a long string of other Black victims unjustly killed during the decades between the civil rights movement and today.
In south-central Minnesota where the majority of the population is white, it’s been too easy for many to think racial justice is an issue elsewhere. But we don’t live in a vacuum and never have. The makeup of the population in Minnesota has been shifting, more significantly now than ever. Racial discrimination may be less obvious, but it’s here.
Floyd’s death motivated some changes in this community, including at Minnesota State University, which has the largest four-year law enforcement program in the state. MSU reviewed that program and is making changes that include adjusting college courses and requirements to make students more aware of their own stereotypes, covering the history and perspectives of a wide variety of cultures, exploring addiction and mental illness impacts on behavior, and examining how trauma such as abuse can affect how people react and behave.
A group of teens and alumni in Mankato called Ignite the Youth also pushed for the removal of police resource officers in the schools, saying they can make some students feel targeted and unsafe. The Mankato Area School Board voted to remove the officers at Prairie Winds Middle School and require the remaining officers in the high schools to not wear uniforms.
The Mankato chapter of the NAACP also became officially recognized this year.
There is much left to do in this struggle for equality — here and across the country — but we have fine examples of how to push for that progress. U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia died in July 2020 but will forever shine as an example of someone who continued the work of his friend Martin Luther King Jr. From being beaten and arrested as a Freedom Rider in the 1960s to his four decades as a congressman, Lewis dedicated his life to racial equality.
He knew how important the work was — and how proclaimed that it must continue: “Ours is not the struggle of one day, one week, or one year. Ours is not the struggle of one judicial appointment or presidential term. Ours is the struggle of a lifetime, or maybe even many lifetimes, and each one of us in every generation must do our part.”
