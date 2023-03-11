Thumbs down to 1st District Republican Rep. Brad Finstad for an email fundraising blast that called fellow Minnesota member of Congress Ilhan Omar “anti America” and “anti-Minnesota.”
It’s a different tone than the one Finstad promised in an October debate reported in The Free Press.
In that debate Finstad decried the tone of today’s politics.
“The politics of punching each other verbally or doing sound bites to get on Fox News is not the way we should govern,” Finstad said at the time.
So much for civility and refraining from the politics of punching.
The Council on American Islamic relations immediately criticized Finstad with Executive Director Jaylani Hussein saying he was “horrified by the congressman’s offensive, xenophobic email targeting a prominent member of the East African community.
“Language calling Somali-Americans and Muslims ‘Anti-America’ and ‘Anti-Minnesota’ is steeped in hateful tropes against our communities that we have heard all too often in recent years,” Hussein said, according to a report in MinnPost.
The email’s phony poll asked recipients to vote if “Ilhan Omar’s socialist agenda is too extreme for Minnesota.”
Omar shot back saying the insult was beneath the dignity of a member of the Minnesota Congressional delegation.
“Whatever our disagreements with members of the opposing party in the Minnesota delegation, we were all duly elected by our constituents,” Omar said, according to the MinnPost report.
“To label another Member ‘anti-Minnesota’ and ‘anti-America’ is an insult to the over 700,000 Minnesotans I proudly represent in Congress.
“I have spent my career representing the community I call home,” said Omar, born in Somalia.
Livestock USA
Thumbs up to the clarification of rules on how beef, pork and poultry in the grocery store are labeled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will require labels on meat, poultry or eggs to use the phrase “Product of USA” only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.”
Currently, labels saying USA might include products from animals that have been imported from a foreign country and slaughtered in the U.S., or meat that’s been imported and repackaged or further processed.
Imports of beef from countries including Australia, Canada and Brazil, account for about 12% of the total consumed in the U.S. Overall, imports of red meat and poultry account for less than 6%, while imports of eggs account for less than half of 1%.
While importing meat and poultry from trusted trading partners is fine, consumers have not had a good understanding of the current labeling system. A survey commissioned by the USDA found that nearly two-thirds of shoppers believed that a “Product of USA’’ label meant that most or all meat production steps occurred in America.
The label change was first proposed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and was included last year in a series of steps to bolster the U.S. meat and poultry supply chain.
The rule change closes a loophole and accurately defines “Product of USA” for shoppers.
The depths of pothole season
Thumbs down to the proliferation of potholes in our streets and parking lots.
We point no fingers and malign no street departments. This winter has been a series of perfect storms for creating potholes, with a string of high water-content snowfalls and a prolonged thaw-freeze cycle. The pothole season got an early start, and it appears it will end late.
The city of Mankato alone typically uses about 24 tons of the winter-time “cold mix” for temporary fixes; this year it is at 140 tons and counting. It is too cold yet to make, much less use, the more permanent “hot mix” that will put an end to the pothole proliferation.
Cold mix and patience is not an appealing answer, but it’s the best we’ve got, now and for a few weeks to come.
We will note, however, that the pothole problem is not limited to the streets. Private parking lots are also showing signs of the plague. Businesses and landlords will do well to act promptly to get those filled in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.