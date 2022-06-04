Thumbs up to a federal court in Florida and now the U.S. Supreme Court for putting the brakes on conservatives’ disregard for the First Amendment.
In Texas and Florida, Republicans passed laws that would punish social-media companies for censoring users based on their viewpoints. The Florida law would, among other things, fine platforms like Twitter and Facebook for de-platforming political candidates in the run-up to an election. The laws were clearly aimed at allowing people like Donald Trump to lie and attack in violation of company standards without fear of being banned.
A federal appeals court in Florida ruled the law there restricts tech companies’ First Amendment rights. And this week the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a similar Texas law from taking effect, while court challenges continue.
The governors and lawmakers in Florida and Texas ignored the First Amendment, which protects private citizens and companies from being told by the government what they can say or do. Social media companies have terms of use that all users agree to abide by. If they don’t, those companies have every right to block them from using their services.
Human touch
Thumbs up to the Waseca hospice nurse who applied her skills to helping a woman whose dog was dying on the street.
Jane Schleicher stopped to help Sheila Eberline that April 28 day. And for Eberline, it has made all the difference.
Not only did Schleicher know the logistics of how to help, her actions were carried out with compassion and understanding. She even had the presence of mind to take a photo of Eberline holding the paw of her beloved dog, Sunnie, at the end of her pet’s life.
Eberline needed Schleicher that day. Their story is an inspiration for all of us to recognize times when we can make a difference.
Bipartisan drought relief
Thumbs up to Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Tim Walz for coming together to approve a drought relief bill for farmers that will also invest heavily in rural broadband.
Walz signed the bill Thursday that will provide $18.4 million to make up for losses in last year’s drought, providing $13 million for farmers and about $5 million for the Department of Natural Resources to replant drought killed seedlings.
The bill also invests $200 million to build and enhance rural broadband networks, an amount more than double previous allocations.
Early on in the session, Democrats and Republicans were deadlocked on the issue and mixing it with the controversial efforts to remove some Walz commissioners. We’re happy to see Republicans dropped that strategy and now can take half the credit for helping support farmers and rural broadband.
Kaat in a slip
Thumbs down to the on-air slur uttered Thursday during a Twins telecast by Jim Kaat, who in the course of praising the pitching technique of New York Yankee Nestor Cortes dubbed the emerging star “Nestor the Molester.”
Even as Kaat’s distinguished career nears its pinnacle with this summer’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he has for the second straight season sullied his reputation with commentary that might have passed unnoticed years ago but raises eyebrows today. (Last year it was saying that he’d like a “40-acre field” of players like Yoan Moncada, a Cuban-born infielder, a comment that evoked images of slavery and sharecropping.)
Kaat’s rhyming nickname for Cortes echoes that of Lester Hayes, a star NFL cornerback in the era in which Kaat pitched — “Lester the Molester.” But in this era of heightened awareness of sexual crimes in the athletic field, such a label is best left in the past.
Broadcasting a major league game is, of course, three-plus hours of extemporaneous speech. Few have been as adept at it over the years as Kaat. Kaat’s comments about Moncada and Cortes, taken in context, were not meanspirited. Nor is it meanspirited to suggest that Kaat, now 83, should slide out of the booth.

