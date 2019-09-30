Highway 93 from Highway 169 in Henderson was closed five times by July 1 of this year. It was closed briefly overnight Sept. 12.
That record number of closings and this year’s flooding left residents stranded and detoured for long periods of time.
It’s time the Legislature fund flood mitigation for the Sibley County town of 914 people.
A MnDOT study in 2017 showed each time highways 19, 93 and County Road 6 were closed by flooding residents and others paid $87,000. We suspect the figure to be much higher now, especially this year, with long periods of flooding and blocked access that caused travel to and from Henderson to involve extensive detours.
For years, Henderson residents and businesses suffered through no fault of their own. A Mother Nature on steroids due to climate change will not likely sleep anytime soon. Weather data show more frequent and severe rainfall events that cause flooding more often.
Sibley County Commissioner Bobbie Harder has organized a survey for Henderson area residents to determine how the flooding has impacted their lives. It will ask employers how many employees were affected and how many extra miles people had to drive to work.
The survey will give a much more detailed picture of the significant impact flooding has had on the region. The city and county hope to use it to convince legislators and the governor of the importance of funding flood mitigation. So far, there appears be bipartisan support. Henderson Mayor Paul Menne said the city will be talking with MnDOT, Gov. Tim Walz and legislators about solutions.
Raising Highways 93 and 19 the appropriate amount will cost about $31 million. Raising County Road 6 to avoid flooding would cost another $18.5 million, something the county alone could not afford. That may seem like a lot of money, but when it comes to road funding, it’s a drop in the bucket. A single interchange in the Twin Cities can cost north of $150 million.
But Henderson and Sibley County residents have suffered enough. It’s government’s job to maintain infrastructure that is safe and promotes commerce.
It’s high time Henderson got flood protection.
