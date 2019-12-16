Discouraging development isn't exactly the American way. But to save cities, states and residents in general the burden of paying for future flood damage, we need better planning of where to build — and where to not.
The U.S. is heading toward its wettest year on record. And climate change — and the lack of action to stop it — points to natural disasters being something we will be dealing with regularly in the future.
The financial blow of flooding on developed land is much more severe than putting money toward conserving floodplains and restricting them from development, according to a study in the journal Nature Sustainability. The research by the Nature Conservancy and University of Bristol determined flooding has caused an average of more than $8 billion in damage a year since 2000.
More than 400,000 square miles of unprotected land in the U.S. lies within 100-year floodplains, including tracts of land in Minnesota. Preserving and buying all that land in the U.S. at an estimated cost of $306 billion would still be less than the expense of addressing flood damage if that land were developed, according to growth projections from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency coming to the rescue of all flood destruction victims doesn't happen, nor is it realistic. States have had to put their own dollars to help manage or prevent flooding damage, and it's costly. Minnesota created a grant program in 1987 that has since awarded almost $525 million to local projects, the Pioneer Press has reported.
FEMA needs to promote and support flood prevention as a priority. Chad Berginnis, FEMA's executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers said in a Star Tribune report that the agency rarely, if ever, focuses on preventing development in the first place.
State, county and city levels of government also must be proactive in making sure development isn't automatically accepted and supported at the expense of future problems. Many have done that through updating zoning regulations, but the continuing severe weather dictates that those be re-examined often so that drainage and treatment systems aren't regularly overwhelmed.
Infrastructure maintenance is already behind in much of Minnesota. Trying to adopt for frequent flooding and all of its complications is another costly addition. Just ask the residents of Henderson who were cut off for months by flooded highways this year and are desperately asking for the state's attention in fixing the problem.
A multi-pronged approach needs to be taken to safeguard against the devastating and costly effects of frequent flooding. Protecting floodplains should be one of the strategies in that big-picture plan.
