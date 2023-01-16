The connection between stomach and brain is well-established. If you’re hungry, it’s difficult to concentrate and learn.
Feeding Our Communities Partners, based in North Mankato, was founded with that in mind. Its first and most well-known project, the BackPack Food Program, was launched in 2010 to serve elementary students with food insecurity by providing meals on weekends and breaks. The program served 230 students from three schools that first year.
Since its inception, FOCP has provided more than 2.25 million meals to young people. During this past winter school break alone, it delivered 850 boxes of food to students in need. The nonprofit’s efforts now serve 30 schools.
The strains of the pandemic and inflation have taken a toll on family budgets. FOCP’s programs help support those struggling families. It’s unfortunate that the need to feed children hasn’t faded, but it’s fortunate this community recognizes that need and has stepped up to fill the gap.
FOCP has continued since its beginning to keep finding new ways to reach more kids. In 2017 the Power Pack Program was initiated to address the complex needs of middle school students who may require an additional boost of nutrition and energy to sustain them after school, between extracurricular activities, plus on weekends and school breaks.
To serve older students, FOCP introduced a pantry system in 2020 where high school students can browse for food or, if they want even more privacy, grab a pre-packed bag full of foodstuffs.
And efforts have gone beyond just filling bellies. Through its partnership with a retired educators group called A-OK, donated food is accompanied by free books for the children during its Read and Feed event.
None of this would have been accomplished without the constant supply of volunteers. They show up to pack food, they organize fundraisers and they participate in those fundraisers.
One of those key fundraisers is happening 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at Mount Kato. Climb 2 Feed Kids participants are committed to raising $1,500 in support of the FOCP mission. Participants climb up the hill and then tube down. (For more information about supporting FOCP, visit feedingourcommunitiespartners.org.)
The community needs to keep providing that army of helpers and financial supporters to keep the operation going. As much as it’s a goal, eliminating hunger isn’t going to happen anytime soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.