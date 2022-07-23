Thumbs up to the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery nonprofit for expanding its organization, partnering with more groups and ultimately providing more food for those in need.
Natasha Frost, owner of Wooden Spoon, began three years ago collecting leftover food from organizations and restaurants to give to those in need. More recently they have making the food e into frozen meals. Churches and other groups helping distribute the meals are already working on expanding freezer space to store the meals.
Now the group has more partners and funding. It just received a grant from Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and Nicollet, Brown Le Sueur and Waseca counties SHIP to create a certified space specifically for volunteer work in Frost Plaza in Mankato.
Volunteers now process food and prepare meals in space not well suited for food.
With additional partners joining, the group is already planning for bigger and better things and applying for more grants. The Food Recovery concept is a good one — reduce food waste and thereby greenhouse gas emissions, prepare meals that can be stored and ultimately get food to people who need it.
Birk insults women
Thumbs down to GOP lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk for insensitive and tone-deaf comments about the role of women in society and about women who have abortions.
At the National Right to Life conference last month in Georgia, Birk said American culture “loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion” by “telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers,” according to a report in the Star Tribune.
He criticized abortion rights supporters who opposed abortion bans that don’t include exceptions for rape and incest saying they “always want to go to the rape card.”
He went further saying exceptions for rape and incest regarding abortion amount to “Two wrongs is not gonna ... make it right.”
The GOP ticket, with Birk and gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape and incest, with the only exception being the health threats to the mother. Jensen has said the health of the mother exception could include cases of rape or incest.
However the GOP ticket wants to dance around the abortion issue, Birk’s comments speak to a wider set of concerns about how he sees women in society.
Payday loan pressure
Thumbs up to local efforts to reform how payday loans operate.
Advocates from local nonprofits plan to call on the Mankato City Council to place interest-rate caps on what they call “predatory” payday lenders. Payday loans, usually $500 or less, give borrowers quick cash to be repaid in full at high interest by their next paycheck.
Critics say the loans target people in desperate situations, enticing borrowers with limited credit options to take on enormous debt they can’t dig themselves out of.
After gaining little ground on a statewide cap with the Minnesota Legislature, advocates from local nonprofits held a briefing Wednesday to outline what a city ordinance could look like. Minnesotans for Fair Lending, the Minnesota Council of Churches’ Mankato Refugee Services office, the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Exodus Lending partnered on the event.
Like the Mankato City Council previously deciding to rein in smoking in public places instead of waiting for the state to get around to it, the proposal is to have the city pass an ordinance calling for no more than a 33% interest rate on payday loans.
The average annual interest rate on payday loans in Blue Earth County in 2021 was 294%, according to the advocates. Borrowers also would be limited to two loans of up to $1,000 per calendar year under the ordinance, with a minimum payback period of 60 days.
A broader solution to predatory lending practices would, of course, have been for the Legislature to take action. But in the absence of that happening, looking at solutions at a more local level may at least protect people in this community from diving deeper than need be into debt. At the very least, the proposal draws needed attention to the problem.
