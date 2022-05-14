Thumbs up to nine students who recently graduated from South Central College as high school seniors through the Post-Secondary Enrollment Options program.
The students received their Associate of Arts degrees and can now enroll in any Minnesota State college as juniors. They came from high schools all over Minnesota including Mankato, Medford and Faribault.
The program allows the students to attend at no cost, and they can take as many or as few classes as they like. It saves the students an estimated $20,000 over two full-time years in the program. It is truly Minnesota’s “free college” program. Colleges across the state participate in the program.
The program provides an incentive for Mankato area students to stay in town for an affordable higher education. Many go to SCC to get their general education done and continue to Minnesota State University for their bachelor’s degree.
The Kremlin’s senator
Thumbs down to Sen. Rand Paul, who on Thursday went out of his way to singlehandedly stall urgent legislation on Ukraine.
The legislation will certainly pass, and it will almost as certainly pass with Paul in opposition. Opposing a bill is one thing. Doing so in bad faith is another, and that is the case here.
The Kentucky Republican demanded that the bill be amended, but when Senate leaders said they would put his proposal up for a vote, he withdrew it. All knew Paul’s desired change would be voted down, but it didn’t matter enough to him to force the vote. He just wanted to stall the bill.
Years ago, the late Sen. John McCain declared on the Senate floor of Paul: “The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.” McCain is, of course, now dead, but his observation about Paul remains relevant.
Strike it Rich
Thumbs up to the owners and trainer of the surprise Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike. Days after their unheralded colt won the biggest horse race in the United States, they did the unexpected and announced that Rich Strike would not race in the Preakness, the second jewel in the Triple Crown.
To be sure, their decision takes a good bit of the luster off the sport’s showcase events by insuring that there will be no Triple Crown winner this year. Casual sports fans were enthralled by Rich Strike’s stirring dash from the back of the pack down the stretch at the Derby last Saturday, when the 85-1 long shot blew past the favorites in the final feet; viewership of the race after the result has now far surpassed the live telecast. Those same casual fans will likely skip the Preakness now that Rich Strike won’t run.
But horse racing has been troubled in recent years by rashes of deaths of horses. The Triple Crown sequence — Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont — is a grueling challenge for three-year-old thoroughbreds. Rich Strike’s owners and trainers are protecting the horse. We can regret that we won’t see the challenge accepted; we should respect the rationale.
Saving history
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for investing in restoring a historic wayside rest along Highway 14 near New Ulm.
The Depression-era rest stop was build as a jobs program in 1938-39. The location was chosen because people often stopped there to drink water that flowed from a spring.
Unfortunately, the spring became contaminated in the 1970s, and it won’t again be a feature of the wayside rest. (Another example of how important it is to protect our ground and surface water.)
The $889,000 project includes removing buckthorn and other brush, restoring the impressive stone walls, restoring a picnic area and putting in turn lanes.
MnDOT waited to do the project until this year because Highway 14 is shut down to make way for the new four-lane highway that is being built from Nicollet to New Ulm.
It’s a unique piece of history that is worth saving and will be enjoyed by travelers for years to come. It may also allow the site to be put on the National Register of Historic Places.
