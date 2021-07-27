U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week ensured the Justice Department would stop spying on journalists, something Congress should enshrine in law.
Garland formally prohibited federal prosecutors from seizing the records of journalists, with limited exceptions, reversing years of department policy.
The change follows comments made by President Joe Biden this spring saying seizing journalists’ records is “simply wrong.” The comments came after it was revealed the Trump administration seized records of Washington Post and CNN reporters, including phone and email records.
The reasonable exception to the new policy is if a member of the news media is under investigation for crimes unrelated to news gathering.
While snooping on journalists was more aggressive during the Trump administration, it’s happened under Democrat administrations as well, as presidents try to determine who in government is leaking information.
Garland noted while the government has an interest in protecting national security information that is leaked, he wrote seizing reporters’ records may “fail to properly weight the important national interest in protecting journalists from compelled disclosure of information revealing their sources, sources they need to apprise the American people of the workings of their government.”
While Garland’s action is welcome, it is a policy that can be changed by future attorneys general. That’s why Congress should enshrine the rule in law. One piece of legislation already introduced is the Protect Reporters From Exploitative State Spying Act.
As Garland suggests, the public relies on a robust news media that can’t be intimidated or investigated for doing their job and uncovering information that may be embarrassing to the government.
