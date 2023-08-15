Why it matters: More cooperation between ag and environmental groups and big funding boosts bode well for farmers an the planet.
At the recent Farmfest, “climate smart practices” were a topic at various sessions.
Vendors promoted tools to help farmers in “sustainability” and using practices that capture and hold carbon, help water quality and enhance the soil.
It’s a good sign after too many decades of the environmental and ag sectors often talking past each other.
Environmentalists saw modern, big-scale agricultural practices as damaging while farmers viewed themselves as good stewards of the land who were feeding the world.
Now, cooperation is finally being seen in dealing with issues everyone agrees are perilous. The work in the Minnesota River Basin to improve water quality and reduce erosion that washes sediment into streams and lakes is one example.
Ag and environmental groups, both of whom recognize the problem, have made progress on putting conservation practices to work on farms while finding ways to financially support it beyond expecting farmers to shoulder most of the costs.
Now, farmers are seeing major funding supporting best practices.
In last fall’s Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration and Congress passed nearly $20 billion for climate-smart agriculture programming. Another $13 billion was set aside for farm bill energy programs.
State lawmakers also earmarked money for environmental practices on the farm.
The historic government/taxpayer support comes as major private companies are also offering farmers payment to sequester carbon dioxide in the soil to help the companies meet their pledges to reduce their carbon footprints.
Environmental groups are pushing Congress to make a big impact in the next five-year farm bill, which is currently being debated.
They say long-term funding increases are needed for conservation programs after recent farm bills reduced conservation funding below historic levels of previous farm bills. One area of increasing focus is soil health — adding nutrients and increasing the quality of soil with fewer chemical fertilizers and while holding soils in place with cover crops to reduce erosion.
There will always be an uneasy alliance between ag and environmentalists but continuing to build relationships and find ways to financially support conservation practices is vital.
