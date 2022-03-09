A sports gambling bill is a good bet to pass the Minnesota Legislature this year after years of opposition from the Native American casinos, who have now embraced the idea as they will be the primary operators.
But sports betting is also good for Minnesota business and consumers, who are already wagering on sports online and in neighboring states. House and Senate bills would give the tribes control of sports betting in the state with in-person betting at casinos. The tribes would also work with vendors for online games. The Senate bill also would allow sports in-person betting at the states’ racetracks.
While the sports betting would be taxed, the House bill calls for funding to go to gambling regulation and oversight, gambling addiction groups and youth sports with an emphasis on juvenile organizations in high crime neighborhoods. Opponents argue we don’t need to feed another addiction and add to the burden of our social service spending, but with casino gambling and the Minnesota lottery, the problem gambling issue has been with us for some time.
It’s important we adequately fund programs that deal with gambling addiction and be aware of the ancillary social costs, including personal crimes, theft and drug abuse.
It’s not often there is strong bipartisan support for anything at the Minnesota Legislature, so approving something that will bring business to casinos and other related businesses is a good thing for the economy. The House bill’s authors, Rep. Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, note that the bill will go through up to six committees to get the proper vetting from all interest groups.
Minnesota has to get beyond some of its longtime barriers to business that were relevant for some time in the past but are no longer now.
Sports betting for Minnesota is a win-win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.