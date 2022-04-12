Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.