A Sherlock Holmes mystery famously turns on a dog that does not bark; its silence is an important clue. Similarly, there has been a important, and welcome, silence about a troubling scientific development.
About 14 months ago, a Chinese researcher named He Jainkui claimed to have edited the DNA of human embryos, at least two of whom were then born. His announcement caused consternation in and out of the gene-editing research field, because a re-write of the genetic code of an embyro figures to be passed along to future generations.
And then he fell silent. This week China announced that He, and two colleagues, had been convicted in secret trials on charges that amount, basically, to being unethical. He was sentenced to three years in prison and fined the equivalent of $430,000. His collaborators drew lighter sentences.
What passes for a "criminal justice system" in China is far too opaque for Western standards, and the secrecy surrounding the verdict hides many important details, including the status of the (apparently) three children. But it is encouraging that China has acted to punish this rogue researcher and discourage others from following his lead.
There was room to worry after He's announcement that more such cases would soon emerge, that fertility clinics in various countries would compete to construct "designer babies." Such a competition has not happened. A Russian researcher last summer said he planned to create gene-edited babies, then said he wouldn't do so without government approval. Other than that, it's been quiet on that front, a case of "no news is good news."
International scientific bodies have been working since He's announcement to create ethical standards and guidelines for human gene-editing research. Those standards are sorely needed. An ethical line is emerging; it must be made bright and visible, and violations must have consequences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.