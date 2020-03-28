Thumbs up to all those in the region who are finding ways to help as they can during this crisis.
In North Mankato, the fire department put out a Facebook call for more cleaning supplies for their equipment. Residents quickly jumped in offering donations of sanitizers, filling the department’s needs.
Callie Hedlund helped to organize a group of fellow Mankato area sewers to make protective masks after her mom, a nurse, told her about the shortage of masks.
Greg Wheelock donated masks he had and collected more from a local auto shop. When he learned there was a shortage of thin elastic to make masks, he used his tinkering skills to come up with a solution, buying thicker elastic and cutting them down to size in his shop.
There are many others out there who are pitching in, in small and big ways, to help their neighbors. It’s a comforting outpouring of generosity that offers a bright spot during a gloomy time.
A break with the weather
Thumbs up to a “near-perfect” snowmelt this spring, which has largely alleviated the risk of significant flooding in Minnesota.
That would be good news in any year, but it is particularly valuable now. Residents of river cities along the Minnesota and Red rivers are unlikely to have to deal with both the coronavirus pandemic and flooding simultaneously.
Minnesota’s rivers were so full coming into winter that it was difficult to imagine that we wouldn’t see major floods with the snowmelt. But the snowpack here is gone, and the Minnesota has largely contained the runoff. Even the flood-prone Red River, which forms the border between Minnesota and North Dakota, seems likely to produce only minor flooding..
Nothing is guaranteed with Minnesota spring weather, of course, and there remains plenty of water in the rivers. But so far, so good.
An advocate returns
Thumbs up to the belated reinstatement of Mary Moriarty, the chief public defender in Hennepin County. The New Ulm native was put on leave three months ago by the state Board of Public Defense for reasons that were never clearly specified.
Moriarty is an outspoken advocate for her office, its clients and for the need for significant reform in criminal justice. Her suspension did not sit well with public defenders across the state, and Attorney General Keith Ellison publicly voiced suspicions that the board suspended her because of her outspokenness on the system’s racial failures.
Another factor, which also does not reflect well on the state board, is that they were upset by her telling the Hennepin County Board last year that her office might be better off financially if it were still a county function rather than part of the state judicial branch.
It’s good that she will be back on the job next week. It’s unfortunate that the state board ever took her off the job.
Walz handling crisis well
Thumbs up to Gov. Tim Walz, and especially his executive team of leaders, who continue to handle the COVID-19 crisis with professionalism and transparency.
The daily briefings with the press that are livestreamed for all to see go a long way to getting the public the information it needs to understand the problem and be motivated to be part of the solution.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is a steady hand and extremely knowledgeable. She has a a reputation that exudes credibility. Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health, has been forthright in her assessments. And Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove has been upfront and factual with Minnesotans about how the virus will affect Minnesota’s economy.
All instill confidence that we can get through this and that help is on the way.
