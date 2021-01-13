The unofficial but undoubted outcome of last week’s Georgia runoffs — two more Democrats in the U.S. Senate, which would give them the narrowest of majorities — is obviously good news for President-elect Joe Biden.
For one thing, it makes it easier for him to actually get his Cabinet nominations approved. Considering the intransigence of Mitch McConnell on President Barack Obama’s appointees once McConnell had the majority, the possibility that a Republican majority would simply bury Biden’s nominations with inaction could not be ruled out.
A Senate in which Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the Democrats’ 50th vote, and in which the filibuster remains a potent tool, will not be a left-wing engine. But such a Senate means McConnell will not be majority leader, and he has had no qualms about barricading even legislation that had enough Senate support to pass.
Off Biden’s history and rhetoric, we can expect him to try to govern from the middle. He repeatedly insisted during the campaign that, once congressional Republicans were freed from the Donald Trump presidency, that he could make deals with his partisan opponents. Many of his fellow Democrats are skeptical, but a Senate in which McConnell doesn’t decide what can happen is a Senate in which something can happen.
Three other aspects of note:
• Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar figures to become a committee chair. She is now the ranking member of the Rules Committee, so that is a likely assignment for the third-term Democrat and erstwhile presidential contender. And it becomes all the less likely that Biden would try to pull her from the Senate.
• Raphael Warnock, winner of the Georgia special election, is the ninth Black to win a Senate seat in a popular election and the first Black Democrat to win a Senate seat from a former member of the Confederacy. This is no small achievement; a major reason Georgia established the runoff process decades ago was to keep Black candidates from winning.
• The change in Georgia — from solidly Republican to emphatically purple in less than a decade — is startling. The major shift is in the Atlanta suburbs, which once gave the nation the likes of right-wing firebrands Newt Gingrich and Bob Barr and now have given Biden, Warnock and Jon Ossoff heavy majorities.
Credit the change to demographic shifts, to the organizational ability of Stacy Abrams — and to Donald Trump, who made himself repellent to educated suburbanites and tainted the Republican Party with his brand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.