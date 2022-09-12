Despite an infinite amount of wishful thinking, COVID-19 is not done with us.
Realistically, it appears it never will be. The virus has evolved during the last few years and continues to do so.
The positive development about this scenario is that science keeps learning about how to build defenses against COVID even though it likely will never be defeated, similar to our strategy for combating flu. This month a booster that contains two of the prevalent omicron strains is rolling out, and it can be found locally.
If you have had COVID already and think you’re protected well enough, think again. By now, it’s clear that having COVID doesn’t mean you can’t get it again and keep spreading it to others. People have gotten the virus repeatedly and some are suffering from long COVID.
Get the shot when you’re eligible. People have to wait at least two months since their last shot and should wait at least three months since their last infection. The booster and this season’s flu vaccine can be received at the same time.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said that up to 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 9,000 deaths could be prevented if Americans get the updated booster at the same rate they typically get an annual flu shot. Only 34% of people over 50 have gotten their second COVID booster.
The virus is expected to never disappear. That’s our reality at this point, although still disheartening because we all just want COVID to be done. Some people will continue to take precautions and pursue preventive measures; others will close the book and proclaim they are finished dwelling on it.
If only the situation were as simple as wishing the virus could be carried away on the wind. Instead, we need to support science’s quest to better control this infectious disease, fight for people to have equal access to preventive and diagnostic health care, and do our part to not spread the virus.
And doing our part means getting the newest COVID booster.
