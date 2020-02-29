Thumbs up to Mankato’s First Presbyterian Church choir director Bridget Coughlan Hermer for finding a unique way to share the healing power of music.
Every week Hermer has been visiting the women’s federal prison in Waseca for four years after creating a choral program there. A social justice class inspired her to find a way to share the power of music.
Between 20 and 30 women, ages 20 to 80, at the prison attend the choral program. The program gives them an opportunity to learn a new skill, engage in meaningful social activity and benefit from the therapy that music can be. Some have told Hermer that through singing in the choir, they feel a connection to who they were before they were incarcerated.
Hermer put her social justice class into practice with impressive results.
Lake trash
Thumbs down to the ice house owners who every year leave garbage on our area lakes.
Most anglers are conscientious about not polluting the lakes they and the rest of us love. But each winter, as ice houses are removed, the Department of Natural Resources reports that all manner of trash is left behind by some.
Ice houses have to be off the lakes by Monday in southern Minnesota. DNR officials say that have found junk such as propane canisters, blocking materials and even bottles of human waste left on the ice after houses are moved. If caught, offenders face hundreds of dollars in fines. But, unfortunately, most aren’t caught.
It takes only a little time to clean up after an ice house is moved.
Young activism
Thumbs up to all the young people in Minnesota who plan to take part in the upcoming presidential election.
A Star Tribune poll showed nearly 75 percent of people in the 18-34 age group will vote this year.
That compares to four years ago, when between 50 percent and 63 percent of young people voted.
And 55 percent of those voters will “definitely” vote this year, according to the poll. The other good news is that the young voters believe their vote can make a difference. And 75 percent said they are optimistic about their future.
The plans for voting crossed gender and region lines with 70 percent of young people statewide saying they were going to vote.
Young voters said they felt a sense of urgency to vote as well, with Democrats saying the country may change forever and Republicans worrying about socialism.
Generation Z, those born after 1997, make up part of this voting group. Their numbers stand at 90 million, far surpassing the baby boom generation of 65 million.
Let’s hope the young people get as involved as they say they will. The future could be brighter than we think.
Stop for school buses
Thumbs down to those drivers who blow past school buses, unnecessarily endangering the youngsters boarding or departing.
This week state legislators viewed on-board video of several such incidents gathered by bus drivers around the state — and just two days later a student was hit by a car in St. Paul while boarding his bus. The 7-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has legislation for a marketing program to increase awareness among drivers of their legal responsibility to stop for school buses with extended stop arms. He is considering another bill that would turn the stop arm into an actual barricade.
Other legislators suggest increasing the penalties for violations and putting on-board cameras on more school buses to record violations.
It’s unfortunate that legislation of any type on this matter is necessary. Yielding to school buses isn’t just the law. It’s safe, sensible driving.
