The death last Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems certain to bring a bitter battle over her seat on the Supreme Court that may well reverberate for decades.
But before President Donald Trump nominates her successor, before the Republican Senate majority rushes to confirm that nominee in advance of the election, before the Democrats begin whatever scorched earth reprisals they come up with — before this political convulsion begins, let us pause to contemplate and honor this woman’s remarkable life: Groundbreaking litigator, renowned jurist, pop culture icon.
Let us remember that when she started at Harvard Law School the dean demanded of her: “Why are you at Harvard Law School, taking the place of a man?” Let us remember that she was rejected for a clerkship at the Supreme Court because she was a woman. Let us remember that when she became a professor at Rutgers Law School she was paid less than her male colleagues.
These injustices were the norm then. They are not now, and they are not in large part because of her life and work.
Before Ginsburg’s career as a litigator, the Supreme Court — in the words of a piece that appeared on this page in the wake of her death — never met a gender-based restriction it didn’t like. Ginsburg changed that, changed it with a carefully crafted legal strategy and her skills of logic and persuasion. She founded the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project in the early 1970s. In that role she argued six gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court between 1973 and 1976, winning five.
Antonin Scalia — her long-time Court colleague, intellectual opponent and dear friend — compared her role in women’s rights to that of Thurgood Marshall, who likewise won case after case on racial discrimination and eventually also became an associate justice of the Supreme Court.
And it is worth contemplating as well — particularly in light of the coming battle over her successor — the lack of personal recriminations at the highest level of the federal judiciary. Ginsburg and Scalia differed mightily over many aspects of the law, yet were deep friends.
Justice Clarence Thomas, if anything more to the right than Scalia, offered a moving testimonial to Ginsburg in the wake of her death: “She was a superb judge who gave her best and exacted the best from each of us, whether in agreement or disagreement. And, as outstanding as she was as a judge, she was an even better colleague — unfailingly gracious, thoughtful, and civil.”
We could use more of that in the other branches of government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.