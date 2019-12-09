No doubt area residents play a major part in earning Minnesota the No. 1 spot in a recent study ranking most charitable states. This region has a strong tradition of supporting numerous nonprofits.
Our state made the top spot of 2019 with the study data including 19 indicators of charitable behavior, according to WalletHub.
Of course the study doesn’t even take into account this year’s holiday season. This time of year offers numerous causes supported by this community, including but not limited to the Holiday Sharing Tree, Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Toys 4 Military Kids and Be a Santa to a Senior. Also, new this year, is the Connecting Kids Holiday Giving drive, which collects donations to support low-income kids so they can participate in out-of-school activities.
Sometimes the decision on where to donate might be overwhelming, but we also have the advantage of a wide selection of causes that match our values. If you want to support these holiday programs and others this year, though, you need to act fast. Deadlines loom for many of the drives to collect gifts and money so that the donations can be distributed by mid-month, which is around the corner.
It’s of great value the charitable giving study measures not only material and monetary contributions, but also volunteer time. This region is rich with opportunities to help out, from wrapping those donated gifts to picking up garbage along roads and in waterways. The ways to get involved seem uncountable and are bound to match any potential volunteers’ interests.
The Greater Mankato United Way, which funds many area nonprofits after they go through a detailed process, also offers an online listing of volunteer opportunities: getconnected.mankatounitedway.org. The Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education program also can connect people with opportunities: isd77.org/connect/community. In addition, many of the nonprofits list their own opportunities on their websites.
Not only does the receiver of the help benefit, but that personal connection volunteers often make is a priceless reward in itself.
Giving during the holiday season means a lot to those who receive those anonymous gifts and donations — even when life is tough, strangers care enough to reach out. Continuing to help into the new year with donations as well as time can extend that holiday spirit well beyond the 2019 calendar. As the No. 1 ranking shows, we’ve done it before. Let’s do it again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.