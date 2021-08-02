The community kickoff, the dollar-goal thermometer, the employer incentives to contribute, the heartwarming videos of people benefitting from the help of nonprofits. All those elements are familiar to anyone who has lived in the area during a Greater Mankato United Way campaign drive.
And although all of that is in play again this year, unfortunately, it may not be business as usual for many nonprofits. In Minnesota, at least 186 profits filed with the state an intent to disband in the 12-month period ending in March 2021.
By now we all know the widespread toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on every part of society, including nonprofits. It will be a while until the damage assessment is done, including how many nonprofit organizations will bounce back, close or modify how they operate.
During the pandemic, nonprofits couldn’t fund raise as aggressively as in the past and lost volunteers and sometimes staff. At least two United Way agencies in the state, in Faribault and Redwood County, closed.
More sunshine may be shining through in Minnesota than elsewhere, though. The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits predicts the state’s casualties won’t be nearly as high as the national projection of one-third of nonprofits closing their doors. A March survey predicted 30 percent in “financial stress” in six months, an improvement over May 2020 when 61 percent reported such distress, the council said.
In the meantime, the time is now for this region to step up again to support the good work still in play at the nonprofits that did survive the pandemic.
For a one-stop shop approach to giving, the Greater Mankato United Way is the umbrella organization for many nonprofits that compete for its campaign dollars. The agency has been going strong for 90 years. Through its campaign contributions, it can pass along that support to 59 programs serving 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties. The 2022 campaign fundraising goal is $2.06 million.
In 1931 the agency started out as the Community Chest to help out those in need during the Great Depression. Today, during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21, the United Way and all the agencies it supports need community backing more than ever.
Whether you give to the campaign or choose to separately donate to individual nonprofits, know that you’re making a difference for someone you likely know in the community. Let’s continue the tradition of helping out one another in southern Minnesota.
