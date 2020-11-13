Greater Mankato Growth has for so long been a successful booster of the Greater Mankato area that it seemed like an organization that would never see anything but more growth and success.
But GMG, which has been spending much of this year helping the business community traverse through the pandemic, has itself been bloodied by this virus.
GMG is a nonprofit that serves as the Chamber of Commerce — and much more — for the region, encompassing several divisions including Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam. The organization, under the early leadership of the late Jonathan Zierdt, reinvented what a modern Chamber should be, building partnerships with education institutions, other nonprofits, and business and agricultural leaders.
The goal was to methodically grow, diversify and improve the region’s economy and to increase the quality of life for residents and potential employees and businesses moving to the area.
GMG has taken a sizable financial hit because of the pandemic. The organization relies on dues paid by business members, many of which are suffering and looking at ways to trim expenses. GMG also gets funds from other entities, including local governments in the region — governments that are studying every line of spending in anticipation of future budget problems.
Because of its nonprofit structure, GMG was not eligible for the federal aid provided to businesses to keep employees on board.
Visit Mankato, which promotes tourism in the area, was hit hard. Much of its funding comes from the local sales tax on hotel lodging. The hotel business ground to a near stop when the pandemic hit and sales tax collections withered. The visitors bureau also lost revenue when it canceled the Mankato Marathon and other in-person events because of the pandemic.
Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of GMG, said they have implemented furloughs, layoffs and kept positions open as the organization has seen its staffing budget reduced by about a third.
But, like the businesses it serves, GMG has been nimble and creative in ensuring it keeps helping members and the community in general to get through the pandemic as best as it can. The organization has provided a wealth of information on its website, set up listening sessions to understand issues businesses face, lobbied the state, and provided guidance for businesses that are seeking federal and state financial assistance.
We are confident GMG will, like the business community, get through these times and return strong. But the organization deserves and needs the financial support of area businesses and local governments.
GMG can point to a strong and vibrant track record when it comes to what it has helped accomplish in growing Mankato as a regional center. In the coming few years, GMG also will need some help.
