Today marks one year since the ugliness.
One calendar year ago a mob riled up by the incumbent president set up a gallows and stormed the Capitol with the goal of overturning a free and fair election.
The mob failed that day. But even as those who brought violence into the hallowed halls of the national legislature are sentenced to prison time, there remain elected officials who sympathize with their cause and seek both to undermine future vote counts and to impede investigations into the cause of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Two of those, to our chagrin, represent southern Minnesota in the U.S. House, Jim Hagedorn of the 1st District and Michelle Fischbach of the 7th.
To be sure, Hagedorn and Fischbach are not leaders in the Republican drive to renounce democracy. They are not Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz; they are not Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy or Jim Banks. Hagedorn and Fischbach are quiet allies of the diabolical cause, going along with it. They help enable the evil, and that is evil enough.
In the days before the uprising, Hagedorn and Fischbach echoed Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” — his palpably false claim to be the genuine winner of the 2020 election. In the hours immediately after blood was spilled in the Capitol building and Congress was briefly scattered by the rioters, Hagedorn and Fischbach voted to reject electoral votes for Joe Biden — votes that sided with the insurrectionists.
And in the weeks and months since, they have followed the party line and resisted any and all attempts to investigate the organization and instigation of the riot.
Hagedorn and Fischbach, like all members of Congress, took a solemn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” They violated that oath on Jan. 6, 2021; they continue to violate it today. In the process they shame the state they represent and demonstrate that they are not worthy of the positions entrusted to them.
