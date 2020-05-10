If you look at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photos of the protests in Hong Kong — image after image capturing the strife and sheer mass of the demonstrations — your mind might hiccup as you realize so much happened in 2020 before we were swallowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement of the Pulitzer Prize winners last week is a reminder of all the other important news that occurred this year. Generally regarded as the highest honor U.S. journalists can receive, the prizes illuminate how important quality journalism is at all times.
The Anchorage Daily News, with the nonprofit ProPublica, won the public service award for an investigation of sexual violence. The series revealed a third of Alaska’s villages had no police protection, took authorities to task for decades of neglect and spurred an influx of money and legislative changes, according to the Pulitzer organization.
Another in-depth report gained a prize in the investigative category for a New York Times reporter. Brian M. Rosenthal won for his examination of New York City’s taxi industry that revealed predatory loans took advantage of vulnerable drivers.
It's not just the big papers, however, that do noteworthy work. A sister paper to The Free Press, the CNHI-owned Palestine Herald-Press in East Texas won the editorial Pulitzer. Editor Jeffrey Gerritt's editorials exposed how inmates died in a small county jail while they were awaiting trial. And as usually is the case at smaller papers, the hard work of a reporter helped expose the injustice the editorial focused on.
A town of 18,000, Palestine is lucky to have such a reputable newspaper in the community. And although small papers certainly don't win Pulitzers every day, it's not the only small paper doing good work. Newspapers in communities across the country that are struggling to stay afloat — even before losing advertisers in the pandemic — keep informing their residents of what's going on where they live. Like other papers, even the staff at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Herald-Press has been cut to a handful of newsroom employees.
It may have taken a pandemic for some readers to realize how important trustworthy information is in their lives. But when the outbreak is over, news will still be important, as every Pulitzer Prize journalism award highlights.
Some day this pandemic will be done. Let's hope enough newspapers survive it to continue the coverage of its effects and all that will happen afterward as the Earth keeps spinning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.