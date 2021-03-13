Thumbs up to the people of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz, health commissioner Jan Malcolm, health-care workers, university experts and everyone else who worked together for the great progress we’ve made in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
Walz and Malcolm on Friday announced a significant rollback in virus restrictions, saying the virus is nearly defeated and people can begin planning special occasions, gather in larger groups and be with friends and relatives.
It’s good news that’s been a long time in coming just about one year after everything had to be shut down.
The relaxing of the restrictions, allow bars and restaurants to open to 75 percent capacity. It will be another booster shot to those businesses badly hurt by the pandemic.
The psychological relief to Minnesotans cannot be overestimated. The Twins will be permitted to have 10,000 people at their home opener in April. The State Fair, county fairs and other festivals will in all likelihood be a go.
Now we have to just get across the finish line. Masks must still be worn, and that will ensure we can get completely back to normal.
Memorial Day and Fourth of July will feel like real celebrations. Thumbs up to everyone who made it happen.
CPR aid
Thumbs up to Mankato firefighters being equipped with advanced LUCAS Chest Compression Systems to provide precise CPR for extended periods of time.
Federal funding and a gift from the Mayo Clinic Health System helped the department buy two of the devices.
The compressors are fitted over a person’s body and deliver precise compression. Doing CPR by hand is exhausting, and it is difficult for humans to provide the same quality of care as the new equipment does.
The devices also free up firefighters to provide other care to people on the scene if they are not taking turns providing CPR by hand.
It’s well documented that the sooner a patient suffering a heart attack gets care the more likely they are to survive and to suffer less damage.
The compression systems are another case of technology improving medical care and first responder’s ability to help.
Pest progress
Thumbs up to the University of Minnesota’s potential solution to the emerald ash borer infestation.
A research team there is studying whether any “attack” fungi could be harnessed to fight the invasive beetle. The pest is threatening about a billion ash trees across Minnesota.
The fungi that researchers are focused on are micro fungi that follow the borer into trees through the wounds the beetle creates. They found that the fungi thrive in those channels.
Of course, there’s a long road between promising research and eradication of the pest. Many ash trees have already been lost to the disease or will be removed before measures, if successful, can be put into place to stop the borer.
Nonetheless, it’s promising to see that progress is being made on ways to stop the borer.
Voting is for everyone
Thumbs down to GOP Arizona state Rep. John Kavanagh for his unpatriotic and cynical justification for voting restriction laws.
In defense of voting restrictions, he argued not everyone should be voting.
“Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting.”
He followed with the suggestion that voting should be restricted to “quality” voters.
“Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues,” he said. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.”
It’s a dangerous sort of reasoning for restricting a fundamental right of democracy.

