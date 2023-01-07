Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense freezing fog will also result in rime ice on exposed objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&