Pandemic news dominates the headlines and worry and doubt have come to occupy a growing dark place in our daily lives. But fear not. You live in a generous, kind and resilient community.
There’s evidence of this all around if only we take a moment to consider it.
Of the nearly 200 local stories The Free Press has published on the COVID-19 pandemic since early March, nearly 40 percent included some positive element of the community’s response to the pandemic. They showed some member of the community or some group going out of their way to help another. They showed people donating money, volunteering their time or just lending a hand or kind word to those in need of a smile and hope.
As the economic downturn took a toll on small nonprofit groups, a community fund set up by the Mankato Area Foundation was there and began distributing backup funds almost immediately.
Families found it was time to adopt a pet and bring their children a new companion. Animal adoption agencies nearly ran out of pets to adopt. (They plan on restocking.)
Businesses, already hit hard by having to close down, donated food to those in need or supplied material for mask making or hand sanitizer.
Teachers had to take extra time to learn how to deliver lessons via the internet, yet still many kept in contact with their students and drove through neighborhoods greeting them and giving much needed encouragement and a smile.
Volunteers made masks and donated some 1,300 of them on a statewide collection day where thousands were collected for those front line health-care workers. First responders and police gave a public salute and ovation to health-care workers who took a break from their difficult jobs. Principals honored teachers with special ribbons tied around trees at the Intergovernmental Center.
Volunteers made friendly phone calls just to talk to the elderly confined to their homes. Musicians went online to play free concerts, some raising money for COVID-19 relief.
And you read this newspaper to stay connected to your community and thereby support your local journalists and their families so they can continue to bring you stories about all the great people who live in a place you can call home.
Good news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.